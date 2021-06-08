Four ladies climb mountain in their underwear for charity (photos)

A group of four friends managed to climb Mount Snowdon dressed in just their underwear. Abi Gentle-Spens, Maria Cairns, Lorna Turner, and Cassie Davey completed the impressive challenge in just four-and-a-half hours.

After reaching the summit in their bras and knickers, they toasted their achievement with a bottle of prosecco. The pals, from Margaret, Kent, decided to take on the test to raise money and awareness for the mental illness charity Rethink.

Although they were scared to start with, they said they decided they could do it to “prove a point” about body confidence. They had initially planned to climb the mountain in Wales last year before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

