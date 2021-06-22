Greece: 7,000 applications for adult movies

After the first casting of the newly formed production company SugarBabes.tv in September 2019 and the endless queues of about 1,000 candidates for aspiring young pornstars of the adult industry during the pre-covid era, the second casting this year exceeded in just one week the 6,851 applications for participation in its new productions!

A number amazingly high exceeding all expectations.

The process of the first phase has been completed and the first selection has already been made for those who passed to the second phase.

Gaining international fame, SugarBabes.tv in its second year decided to open with Greek productions, breaking the monopoly of a domestic company, and highlighting the new blood of Greek and Greek pornstars, giving new breath to the domestic adult industry. Many of the people who were found in the first casting are now well-known names, which of course attracted even more people according to the large increase in applications in this year’s casting, which showed an increase of 700% compared to that of 2019.

