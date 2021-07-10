Greece: Difficult battle with flames in Evia & Barnabas (videos)

The huge effort of the Fire Brigade to bring the fires under control continues.
The competent services were confronted with 51 fires in total on Saturday, according to the information of the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias.
The front that is still a cause of concern, as there will be a big battle in the night, is located in Evia.
🎥 Οπτικό υλικό από την δασική πυρκαγιά 🔥🔥🔥 στον Βαρνάβα Αττικής. pic.twitter.com/16Qhmvb4bC
— Πυροσβεστικό Σώμα (@pyrosvestiki) July 10, 2021