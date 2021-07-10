Greece: Difficult battle with flames in Evia & Barnabas (videos)

Tonight will be a difficult night for the firefighters and the residents of those areas

The huge effort of the Fire Brigade to bring the fires under control continues.

The competent services were confronted with 51 fires in total on Saturday, according to the information of the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias.

The front that is still a cause of concern, as there will be a big battle in the night, is located in Evia.

Specifically, the fire that broke out at 14:00, in Nea Styra, quickly went out of control resulting in the evacuation of two settlements, Nimborio and Kagkadei, while a 112 message was sent by the Civil Protection calling the residents to evacuate the area.

In the firefighting operation in Nea Styra, the ground forces consist of 64 firefighters and 23 vehicles.

Mr. Hardalias referred to the strong winds, which reach up to 8 Beaufort and which complicate the effort of the Fire Brigade.