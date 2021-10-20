“Greece is the source of evil”, says Erdogan’s partner Behceli

“Greece is the source of evil”, the leader of the far-right Nationalist Action Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, a government partner of President Tayyip Erdogan said during a speech.

While speaking to the members of his parliamentary group, Bahceli turned his fire against Greek media, saying that they “target” Erdogan and that Greece was constantly “opposing” Turkey. “One issue on which we must also stand and must be emphasised is that the news that targets our president is of Greek origin. Greece appears as a source of evil towards us in every issue,” he stressed.

Referring to a piece in a Greek newspaper, according to which the British ambassador said during a private lunch that: “Erdogan’s days are numbered as we go to a bloodless transition”, the far-right leader of the Gray Wolves called for the diplomat to be declared persona non grata, pointing out “Turkey is not a puppet place”.

He specifically stated: “If the news published in the newspaper Estia in Greece is true, how the English ambassador to Ankara said that” Erdogan’s days are numbered and the bloodless transition to a new situation is not ruled out then it means that we have a big issue. The person who will refute or confirm this statement is the specific ambassador himself. Because if such an irresponsible statement has been made then the declaration of the ambassador as persona non grata is a practice of diplomacy and an unshakable necessity of national dignity. Turkey is not a puppet state. And of course, it is not a British colony.”

Bahceli also attacked Constantinople’s (Istanbul) Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu for his recent visit to Athens, accusing him of “preparing something” in an intense manner. “This mayor, whose field of duties is limited to Istanbul, under what capacity is he going around from region to region and from prefecture to prefecture? Where does he want to go? Why did he feel the need to visit Greece? What is he preparing? ” he said.

