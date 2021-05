Greece and Israel signed a Defence Agreement on May 4 concerning the support of T-700-401C engines, Navy S70 helicopters, and Army AH-64 “Apache”, in terms of engine maintenance, technical assistance, and logistical support.

The deal was sealed after Greek Minister of National Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos authorised the Director of the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), Rear Admiral Theodoros Lagios to sign the agreement.