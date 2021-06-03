Greek islands to be included on UK’s ‘green’ travel list, British media report

A number of Greek islands are expected to be included in the update of the British “green list” for tourism, as reports in British media are presenting the most likely islands, including Zakynthos, Rhodes, Kos, Kefalonia. Other publications report that Mykonos and Santorini could also be on the same list.

Official announcements are expected within the day. Boris Johnson’s government, however, will maintain its strict policy on international travel, according to British media, but some ‘tweaks’ changes are expected.

The new lists will be announced from London in the afternoon and are expected to take effect from Monday.

According to the British press, specific Greek islands, the Canary Islands, as well as Malta and Finland, are considered candidates for inclusion in the “green list”.

Travel analysts estimate that for destinations such as Cyprus, mainland Greece, and other European countries, the most realistic date for inclusion in the green list is June 28, ie in the next review.

Britain has adopted a system of categorizing countries based on their epidemiological picture since it allowed travel again on 17 May. The countries are placed in the “green”, “orange” and “red” list, with the first so far comprising only 12 states and territories.

