Greek tourism awarded top International distinction for Covid-19 management

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTCC) awarded Greece an important and meaningful international distinction under the current circumstances, for the promotion of Greece as a global example of the safe opening of tourism. The “Global Champion Award for COVID-19 Crisis Management” was received by the Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis, in a special event, in the framework of the annual global conference of the WTCC, which is being held this year in Cancun, Mexico.

Commenting on the award for Greece from the WTTC, Theoharis noted: “I feel very honoured by this exceptional – and extremely substantial – distinction for Greece.“I warmly thank the World Travel and Tourism Council for offering me the opportunity, in my capacity as Minister of Tourism, to receive this award on behalf of the Greek government, on behalf of my entire country.“The ‘Global Champion Award for COVID-19 Crisis Management’ is awarded to the entire Greek tourism industry.