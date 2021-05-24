Greek woman escapes injury after her mobile phone burst into flames (video)

A young woman from Volos saw her mobile phone catch fire while she was using it. The 19-year-old barely escaped serious head injuries, as she quickly threw the device to the ground when she realised it has had burst into flames.

As you can see in the video published by “protothema.gr”, the young girl’s mobile phone has literally caught fire with the device emitting smoke and the frightened girl with her father who was near her at the time, throwing the cell phone outside on the porch of the house, with the father heard in the video asking for water to put out the fire.

The 19-year-old girl is in good health while her family has filed a plaintiff’s claim against all responsible parties.