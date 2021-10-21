Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban behead athlete of national women’s volleyball team (photo)

Mahjabin Hakimi is the second volleyball player to be killed by the Taliban – “Players burn their sports clothes to save themselves and their families”

The Taliban beheaded an athlete of the Afghan national women’s volleyball team.

Mahjabin Hakimi was the rising star of her team. However, the Taliban slaughtered her and threatening her family not to reveal to anyone what happened.

The brutal murder took place in early October, her coach said in an interview with the Persian Independent.

The Taliban also posted photos of the girl’s head on social media. When the coach saw the shocking and sick images, he decided to speak.

“The volleyball players and the other women athletes are in a bad condition, in despair and fear”, she said.

Everyone was forced to leave their homes and stay in unknown places.

See Also:

Cavusoglu threatens ‘brute force’ against Greece over deal with Egypt

According to some reports, Mahjabin was mysteriously killed a week before the Taliban occupied Kabul, with a certificate showing a date of death from August. Others claimed she had committed suicide. However, the coach decided to speak, explaining what exactly happened.

She was one of two girls who failed to leave Afghanistan.

Reports of her murder sparked fear in other players, who are hiding, trying to escape and save their families.

The Taliban believe that according to Sharia, women are not allowed to play sports and are not allowed to participate in work or education.

Those who dare to disobey their orders face the risk of torture and death.

Afghanistan’s national women’s volleyball team has called on foreign organizations for help to leave the country, but so far this has not happened.

Zahra Fayazi, a member of the team that escaped to stated that “players living in the provinces had to leave and live elsewhere. They even burned their sports equipment. They did not want to have anything in their possession that links them with the sport. They were terrified. Players were also threatened by relatives who were either Taliban or their supporters. The Taliban”, the athlete said, “called on families not to allow their daughters to engage in sports. Otherwise their response will involve violence that no one expects”.