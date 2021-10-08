Hot pursuit & shooting in Athens – One wounded (videos-photos)

Unbelievable scene with chase, shootings and a wounded man in the center of Athens.

Shortly before 09:00, men of the DI.AS police teams locate a “Peugeot” vehicle which was driven by a man at the junction of Marni and Aristotelous streets in Vathi square.

They stopped him and during the inspection it is found that the vehicle was stolen. The driver, of Albanian origin, reacted, pushing one police officer, entered the vehicle and attempted to run over him.

The police officer shot twice. According to information, one of the bullets found the perpetrator in the leg. Police rushed to the scene, and an ambulance picked up the injured.

