Impressive images from the Hellenic Navy’s training & presence at the islands of the Aegean (video-photos)

Impressive images from the planned operational training of the Hellenic Navy (HN), which took place in the sea area of the North, Central, Southeastern Aegean and the Myrtoan Sea, with the participation of units of all the Commands.
During the training, which took place from 17 to 21 May 2021, exercises of every kind were executed with emphasis on surface target live-fire, the operational use of the Mark V Special Operations Craft as well as the surprise and concealment of Fast Attack Crafts (FAC), Patrol Boats and Coastal Patrol Boats.
These exercises took place in the framework of the Hellenic Navy’s annual operational training program, in order to maintain and further increase the operational readiness and combat capability of the participants.
On the occasion of these activities, personnel of the participating ships visited the Monument of the Fallen of the Hellenic Navy on the island of Kinaro.
