Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Moscow on December 8th for an express-meeting with Vladimir Putin

More details are not known yet

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Moscow on December 8 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister will return to Greece immediately after the end of his meeting with the President of Russia.

It is noted that in August, Kyriakos Mitsotakis had phoned the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Misoustin, on the occasion of the catastrophic fires in North Attica and Northern Evia and Russia had sent the Beriev Be-200 firefighting plane to extinguish the fire fronts.



