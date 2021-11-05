Erdogan: He played basketball with a shirt & tie after the rumors about his health (video)

Days ago, rumors wanted him dead. In addition to the denials, but also the persecution of social media users, Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to proceed with a practical demonstration of his physical ability, playing basketball.

A few days ago, a video showed the Turkish president having difficulty moving. Journalists attributed the fatigue to standing, after surgery to remove varicose veins.

Today, however, Erdogan, after Friday prayers, visited a high school in a mosque in the Uraniye district on the Asian side of Constantinople and talked to students.

His next stop was a park he was about to inaugurate. Seeing a group of young people play basketball he approached them…”spontaneously” to play with them. He was not dressed in sportswear, but in a suit and entered the field with his tie, having taken off his jacket.

See Also:

Sleep evolved before brains – Hydras are living proof

However, rumors about his health are not the only problem of the Turkish president. The interior of his party is “boiling” while his government partner is threatening to leave the government.

If he leaves, Turkey will be forced to go to the polls early.

But this scenario completely contradicts Erdogan’s aspirations, as everything shows that he will lose.