Man, 35, in Crete suffers blood clot after getting AstraZeneca vaccine

A 35-year-old man from Ierapetra, Crete who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine 13 days ago at the vaccination center of Agios Nikolaos, was admitted to the University General Hospital of Heraklion on Monday morning, having paralysis from thrombosis in his left leg.

According to what George Chalkiadakis, the head of the hospital told Creta24, the 35-year-old man developed arterial thrombosis and was urgently admitted to the operating room. The operation was completed successfully and the 35-year-old is in good health. At the same time, tests and examinations are performed to see if there is an association with the vaccine or not.

