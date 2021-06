Maria Sakkari cruises through to second round of French Open

Maria Sakkari, seeded 17th in the Roland Garros, defeated Zavatska in straight sets (6-4, 6-1) to book her spot in Round 2

Sakkari will group against Italian Jasmine Paolini in the second round who beat Swiss Stephanie Voggele 7-5, 6-1. The 25-year-old Paolini is ranked No. 91 in the world rankings.

