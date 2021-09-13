Meeting of the ‘giants’ – The Greek Freak and Nick the Greek meet for the first time ever (photo)

If there ever was a time that epitomises the phrase “meeting of giants” then a meet-up between the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo and living legend of Greek basketball Nikos Galis is definitely it. Nikos Galis and Giannis Antetokounbo met for the first time in their lives.

NBA Hall of Famer “Nick the Greek”, as Nikos Galis is known met with NBA champ Giannis Antetokounmpo in Athens at the “Four Seasons” at Asteras Vouliagmeni recently and the two sat down and talked with former Greek internationals Theo Papaloukas, Dimitris Papanikolaou, and the brother of Giannis, Thanasis were also present.

Also in attendance were Milwaukee Bucks manager Mike Budenholzer, some high-ranking Bucks executives, and several players!

Galis, who was also known by the nickname “gangster”, was photographed with the Greek Freak, who had with him the NBA trophy.

Giannis kept addressing the living legend of Greek basketball “Mr. Galis”, as the NBA champion posted the photo on his Twitter.

Next to them was the whole Antetokounmpo family: mom Veronica, Maria, Liam, as well as Gianni’s second boy who was born two weeks ago!

According to sport24.gr and reporter Vassilis Skountis, “Nick the Greek”, as Antetokounmpo called him in his post, talked a lot with Giannis and in addition to the advice he gave him, he also said something that seemed to move the NBA MVP.

Nikos Galis said about the NBA champ: “Giannis personifies the meaning of a courageous lad. I saw a child with a pure soul and a clear look. Basketball aside, I’m talking about the man I first met and we spent the night together. He is very shy and respectful and reminds me of myself when I was young and I left my home to come to Greece “.