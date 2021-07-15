Mini-heatwave forecast until Friday

The HNMS, Hellenic National Meteorological Service forecast a new mini-heatwave is coming from today, with the weather being hot and summery for the next few days.

Today is the first day of very high temperatures, which will be maintained at least until Friday.

Temperatures on the mainland will reach 38-40 degrees Celsius. In island and coastal areas the maximum temperature will be 3-5 degrees lower.

The winds will blow from the north, in the seas 5-6 Beaufort.

The temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius today in several areas of the Peloponnese, such as Argos and Sparta.

