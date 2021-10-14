Polylimnio: The “Blue Lake” of Messinia, Peloponnese (videos-photos)

Between mountains and trees somewhere in the Peloponnese hides a complex of lakes and waterfalls

In the heart of the Peloponnese, the exotic Polylimnio is surprising sight.

It is a dreamy place, close to the village of Haravgi and 34km from Kalamata.

Although the spot is not visible, access is easy. Head from Kalamata towards Pylos until Haravgi. From there starts the path that leads to Polylimnio.

Leave your vehicle in the parking lot and continue on foot. To find the gorge you will go through dense vegetation and cross wooden bridges. The walk takes about 20 minutes. In some places it is a little more inaccessible, but it is definitely worth it.

Polylimnio owes its beauty to the uneven ground of the area. Its ups and downs between the rocks and the trees lead the waters and form its waterfalls and 15 small lakes. All beautiful, it’s like they came out of a movie.

