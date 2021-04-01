Potapova celebrates 20th b’day in Miami in hot bikini (video-photos)

Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova might have been knocked out of the Miami Open, but her little mishap did not discourage the beauty from spending some carefree moments on the beaches of Florida and sharing some pics with her nearly 80K fans on Instagram.

also read

Over 70% of Greeks want outdoor sports facilities to open immediately, survey shows

Potapova, who was ranked No. 1 in the junior category in 2016, winning Wimbledon, turned 20 and celebrated her birthday on a luxury yacht.

In fact, in a video she posted on her personal Instagram account, she seems to be enjoying a dip in the sea wearing an impressive blue bikini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANASTASIA POTAPOVA🎾 (@anapotapovaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANASTASIA POTAPOVA🎾 (@anapotapovaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANASTASIA POTAPOVA🎾 (@anapotapovaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANASTASIA POTAPOVA🎾 (@anapotapovaa)