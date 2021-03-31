Over 70% Greeks want outdoor sports facilities to open immediately, survey shows

A little over 70% of Greeks are in favour of re-opening exercise activity venues, according to a survey conducted by the pollster Focus Bari on behalf of Holmes Place Greece, the No.1 fitness chain in the country.

The findings show that an overwhelming percentage of citizens have been negatively affected by the closure of sports facilities and desire the immediate reopening of organised open athletic facilities but also to return soon to indoor training venues.

From 9-16 March 2021 and in a representative sample of 500 people, men, and women aged 25-65 years, the participants of the survey answered questions regarding their opinion on the closure of sports businesses and expressed their opinion. for the necessary protection measures. Specifically:

For 7 out of 10 respondents (71%) the closure of sports facilities creates emotions ranging from negative due to the consequences of their lack of operation to intense dissatisfaction, with the belief that the measure is excessive and could with proper hygiene regulations be avoided.

This ratio becomes higher (8 out of 10), among those directly concerned, ie the public who visited sports/fitness facilities before the pandemic with a frequency of at least once a week.

One of the most important findings of the research was the overwhelming percentage of participants who responded positively to the possibility of exercising on a regular basis in open organised sports venues with the observance of specific safety measures.

