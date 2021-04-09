Prince Philip has died at the age of 99

He passed away peacefully as it was announced by the royal family

Prince Philip passed away peacefully at the age of 99, having devoted most of his life to Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.

The news of the death was announced by the royal family:

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh was once described by the Queen as “her strength” and his presence beside her lasted for more than 70 years.

Born in 1921, Philip served in the Royal Navy. Setting aside his own career aspirations, he demonstrated a strong sense of duty to serve his country, refusing to stop working even in his 90s.

In February and March, Philip faced serious health issues and underwent heart surgery.

Philip became a supporter or president of 800 organizations, founded the Duke of Edinburgh Awards in 1956 and won a place in the hearts of the nation for his witty jokes.

He leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.