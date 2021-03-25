Rare photo of Prince Philip in a Greek Evzonas uniform as a child (photo)

A historical photo of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the uniform of an Evzon (Greek Presidential Guard), was “uploaded” on Twitter by the historian Oscar Amanoen, who is an expert on the history of the royal families of Europe.

The Duke of Edinburgh, born June 10, 1921, as “Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark”, is the longest-serving male member of the British royal family and is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

A descendant of the Schleswig-Holstein-Soderburg-Glücksburg House, Philip was born a member of the Greek and Danish Royal Families. Having trained in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, he enlisted in the British Royal Navy at the age of 18 in 1939. From July 1939 he began corresponding with the then 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth, who was his distant cousin, whom he had first met in 1934. During World War II he served in the British Mediterranean Fleet and the British Pacific Fleet. He recently had health problems and needed to be hospitalised.

HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Dressed in the Greece Royal Guard Uniform. pic.twitter.com/GwRDSmk7QA — Oskar Aanmoen 🇳🇴 (@OAanmoen) June 11, 2019

photo credit Oskar Aanmoen Twitter

visit site royalcentral.co.uk