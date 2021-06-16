SKY express adds direct flights from Austria to Greek isles

The new flights will connect to Skiathos, Paros, and Naxos

Greek airline SKY express announced it has added direct flights from Austria to Skiathos, Paros, and Naxos. Itineraries have already started and will run until October from Klagenfurt and Graz airports.

Representatives of airports and travellers were present at the welcoming ceremony of the first flights.

Theodoros Krokidas, president of SKY express, in his statements stressed that the preference of the Austrians for the Greek islands is known, which is why the company decided to satisfy the demand by including these connections.

During the flights, passengers will enjoy free service with premium branded products, while new services will be added soon.

source tornosnews.gr

also read

AC Milan star and his hot partner Greta turn heads in Mykonos (video)