Sundays Times: The Greek island Holidays to bok for summer (photos)

Kos, Lefkada, and Ithaca are among the islands featured in a Sunday Times piece that are top choices for Brits to visit in the summer.

Among other things, the author of the article says they are especially appealing because of the success of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The unspoiled landscape of Folegandros, Antiparos with its slow pace, the relaxed Paxos, the family-friendly Kos, the stunning beaches of Lefkada, the impressive Symi, the low-vibes Ithaca, the traditional Samos, Alonissos of a different world, the seductive Corfu, the gastronomic paradise of Sifnos and the historic Rhodes make up the dozen of places for a refreshing, stress-free vacation. Among the proposed islands, Sifnos with its picturesque churches and medieval corners is fascinating and suitable for gourmets. At the same time, Alonissos, the farthest island of the Sporades, transports the lucky visitors to another, magical world.

“Sifnos of pottery, gastronomy, picturesque settlements and churches, culture and rich historical heritage is a” magnet “for the friends of quality holidays”, the piece says – the mayor of the island, Maria Nadali tells the Athens News Agency after the new distinction of the island from the Sunday Times.

“The largest natural water park in Europe, the first underwater museum in Greece and the endless exoticism are the” trademark “of Alonissos, which guarantees a relaxing vacation without overcrowding,” the island’s mayor, Petros Vafinis, told APE-MPE.

