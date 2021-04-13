Terrifying video of kidnappers beating a man & bundling him into a van

Shocking video shows the moment suspected kidnappers attacked a man and dragged him into the back of a grey van before speeding away.

Footage filmed by an eyewitness shows three men dragging a victim towards the vehicle in east London and bundling him in the back of it before driving off.

The Metropolitan Police previously issued an appeal for witnesses and information following reports of a kidnapping in South Woodford at around 3pm.

In a statement, police said witnesses saw two men get out of a grey Ford transit van and drag a man into the back of the vehicle after punching him a number of times. A third suspect was also inside the van.

The van then drove off, closely followed by a black BMW – the driver of whom had been speaking with the victim moments before the arrival of the van.

Officers attended the scene and carried out a search of the area. The van was traced to the Chigwell area and subsequently stopped in Brooks Parade, Chigwell.

Read more: Daily Mail