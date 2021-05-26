The Athens Photo World competition re-opens (photos)

The Athens Photo World competition returned on May 21 with exhibitions and events in the city, highlighting the work of contemporary photojournalists of Greek and international news.

These days, at the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Athens “Melina” in Thiseio, the double Athens Photo World 2020 competitions, which was postponed due to pandemic, us running. On June 1, the winners of this year’s 2021 competition will be announced categories of awards it has instituted since its inception.

The finalists for the 2021 awards in both categories

The three finalists for the Yannis Behrakis Award 2021 are Jérémy Lempin with “Doctor Peyo and Mister Hassen” (Emo Peyo and Mr. Hassen), Emilio Morenatti with “COVID-19: Devastation and Death on Spain’s Elderly” (COVID-19: Despair and Death for the Elderly of Spain) and Darrin Zammit Lupi with “The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last” (The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last).

The three finalists for the Athens Photo World Award 2021 are Petros Giannakouris with the photo “Moria: The End”, Angelos Tzortzinis with the “Trapped in Greece” and Dimitris Tosidis with the work “Diava, nomadic pastoralism in mountainous Northern Greece” (Diava, nomadic pastoralism in mountainous Northern Greece).