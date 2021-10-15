The desperate attempt of the Hellenic Police to save a child (video)

The video shows a car patrol trying to get the child to the hospital

It was a special case, of a child who presented with allergic shock and had to be immediately transported to a hospital.

On the night of Tuesday October 12th, the Hellenic Police was informed that in the area of ​​Kolonos, a child was going through a severe allergic shock.

The nearest patrol crew immediately rushed to the house and along with motorcycle crews of the “Z” and “DI.AS” teams.

The coordination was impeccable and the child in just a few minutes received the rescue care of the staff of the Athens Children’s Hospital Panagiotis and Aglaia Kyriakou.

