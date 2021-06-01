The Greek football star with his Italian supercar (photos)

With the national football leagues around the globe over, footballers can now enjoy their summer holidays by recharging their batteries before pre-season training camps kick-off.

International centre-back Kostas Manolas, who plays for Italian giants Napoli, was spotted on his native island of Naxos, as reported by the website Cyclades24.gr, as he decided to recharge his batteries for some relaxing and carefree time.

Heads turned when Kostas decided to go for a dip at the beach of “Agios Prokopios” when he pulled up in his Italian beauty, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a plug-in hybrid “beast” of 1,000 hp that hits 100 km / h in an insane 2.5 sec!

The supercar has an 8-cylinder BiTurbo 4.0 lt 780 PS petrol engine, with three electric motors assisting with an additional 220 PS, boosting the combined power to 1,000 horsepower and torque to 800 Nm.

This beast can hit a top speed of 340 km / h.

Part of the engine is a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 7.9 kWh that allows the beauty to travel up to 25 km without wasting a drop of gasoline.

Its weight is significantly reduced due to extensive use of carbon fibre, making the model weigh just 1,570 kg and the weight/horsepower ratio standing at 1.57 kg / 1 PS.

The interior is dominated by a fully digital instrument panel with a 16-inch diagonal and impressive 3D graphics, while all functions are adjusted via the on-screen controls so that the driver does not take his hand off the wheel for a second.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale costs over $ 500,000 (€ 410,000).