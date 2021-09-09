The Matrix Resurrections trailer is here and it is insane (video)

After 18 years, The Matrix is back, though not the same as we left it. Shifting release dates cast some doubt over whether the film is actually coming out this year, but the first full-length trailer is finally here. And it suggests that The Matrix Resurrections will live up to the original trilogy’s legacy of entertaining and challenging science fiction.

The new trailer leans hard into nostalgia (hello, “White Rabbit”), but once-familiar characters are now seemingly strangers to themselves and to each other. Of course, these mind games wouldn’t pack nearly the same punch without glorious Wachowski-stylized action, which now looks inspired in part by the Keanu Reeves–starring John Wick films (ironically, the work of fight choreographer Chad Stahelski, who doubled as Neo and served as stunt coordinator for the original trilogy). Even with all there is to see in the new trailer, so many questions still remain. Let’s see how deep the rabbit hole goes.

source vulture.com

