Gunshots fired in Athens neighbourhood (photos)

Shots were fired in the neighbourhood of Ampelokipi, on Alexandras Avenue, resulting in the injury of a 32-year-old expatriate while he was walking.

The incident took place near the IKA building of the area. The injured man was taken to the “Evangelismos” hospital. According to initial information, the attack could be connected to illegal drug dealings between opposing gangs.

Investigations are ongoing, while the perpetrator of the attack is at large.

also read

Australian state of NSW limits number of alcohol drinks daily in apartment block as part of Covid-19 rules