These are the 32 Covid-free Greek islands

36 more islands will be Covid-free by the end of May

32 Greek islands have been designated Covid-free, as the Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias announced during the briefing on the coronavirus on Wednesday evening.

As he explained the inhabitants of these locations have been all vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine. Kikilias added that by the end of May, the inhabitants of 36 more Greek islands will have been vaccinated. Thus, the total number of covid free islands at the beginning of the summer will reach 68.

The islands that will be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson are Rhodes, Corfu, Lesvos, Chios, Zakynthos, Salamina, Kefalonia, Kos, Samos, Lefkada, Syros, Naxos, Santorini, Lemnos, Kalymnos, Thassos, Mykonos, Paros, and Aegina. The specific islands are reinforced with additional vaccination centers by the forces of the Greek national health system and mobile vaccination teams that will support the completion of total vaccination.

The 32 Covid free islands are the following:

Fourni, Meganisi, Nisyros, Kimolos, Tilos, Oinousses, Lipsi, Halki, Ammouliani, Othonoi, Kalamos, Ereikousa, Kastelorizo, Psara, Mathraki, Thirasia, Anafi, Sikinos, Siginos, Agios Efstratos, Agios Efstratios, Kastos, Pserimos, Paleo Trikeri, Antikythera, Arkioi, Gyali, Antipaxoi, Marathi.

The 36 islands where the vaccination is completed at the end of May are the following:

Folegandros, Donousa, Elafonisos, Ano Koufonisi, Schinoussa, Heraklion, Patmos, Ithaca, Symi, Skyros, Samothrace, Alonissos, Peristera, Sifnos, Kea, Paxoi, Ios, Hydra, Amorgos, Amorgos, Kythnos, Astypa, Kythnos, Poros, Spetses, Kythira, Andros, Tinos, Ikaria, Leros, Karpathos, Skiathos, Skopelos, Milos.

