Three aftershocks recorded in Crete after a 4.3 tremor in the morning

Three more aftershocks were recorded in Crete following the earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale at four in the morning. The magnitude of the aftershocks did not exceed 2.3 Richter.

The major tremor was recorded 29 km southeast of Heraklion, which was felt in Crete, and according to the Laboratory of Seismology of the University of Athens had a nearby focus.

So far there is no information about damage, but the surface earthquake was felt by the locals at dawn.