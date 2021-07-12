Traces of Thracian Tower Found in Bulgaria

Archaeologists have uncovered the foundations of a wall enclosing an area of 1000 square metres off Cape Chiroza on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, as well as the foundations of a large massive two-part tower located in the highest and protruding part of the cape in the sea.

The finds were made by a team involving archaeologists from the National History Museum and the Regional History Museum Bourgas.

In front of these structures, separate sections of a ditch up to three metres wide, preserved at a depth of up to two metres from the current terrain, have been studied.

The moat probably performed defensive functions, but it is possible that it also had ritual functions, the Regional History Museum Bourgas said.

source sofiaglobe.com

