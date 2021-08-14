Turkey: Beriev firefighting plane crashes (videos)

A Russian Beriev-200 firefighting plane with an eight-member crew crashed in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Turkish media, the aircraft came from Russia, due to the large fires that have been raging in recent weeks.

As seen in the videos, the aircraft attempted to throw water into a so-called “smoke dome”, as a result of which it lost its orientation and crashed to the ground.

Düşen uçağın enkazı helikopter kamerasından görüntülendihttps://t.co/CcFGfki9xj pic.twitter.com/F7eNets9ES — Sputnik Türkiye (@sputnik_TR) August 14, 2021

Kahramanmaraş’ta düşen Beriev Be-200 Rus yangın söndürme uçağının düşme anı görüntülendi pic.twitter.com/zWiEw4Aaio — Politic Türk (@politicturk) August 14, 2021

#BREAKING The extinguishing plane that crashed in #Turkey , Kahramanmaras There are 7 personnel in the Be-200 type aircraft leased from #Russia. pic.twitter.com/7J9iYiWLqm — Dailyaz (@dailyaz1) August 14, 2021

