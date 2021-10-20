Turkish F-16s flew over Greek islands Oinousses, Lipsi & Farmakonisi again in never-ending series of provocations

The Turkish provocations are climaxing on a steady pace

Three inhabited Greek islands were targeted by the Turkey on Wednesday.

Turkish F-16s flew over Farmakonisi, Lipsi and then Oinousses.

The Turkish provocations started at 14:13, when a pair of Turkish F-16s flew at 21,000 feet over Farmakonisi.

A minute later, the two Turkish fighter jets flew at 21,000 feet over Lipsi.

The hostile actions of the Turkish pilots did not stop there.

After Farmakonisi and Lipsi, the pair of Turkish F-16s split in the area over Oinousses. Both Turkish F-16s flew over the island, the first at 27,000 feet and the second at 29,000 feet above the island.

