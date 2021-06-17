Turkish race car flies through the air in scary crash (video)

The two crew members of the Turkish rally car, Ugur Soylu, and Aras Dincer were fortunate enough to walk after an accident in Rally Sliven for the Bulgarian championship.

The driver was injured in the accident while the co-driver got out of the damaged vehicle with abrasions.

The crew, from Turkey, driving a Skoda Fabia R5, whizzed over the road with great speed and lost control of the vehicle after it hit an anomaly on the surface. The result was that the race car hit a tree on the side and went into a ditch before going literally airborne and spinning in mid-air. It finally in the plain.

The crew was taken to a local hospital near Sedlarevo, with the driver (Soylu) suffering a spinal fracture (in the 12th vertebra), cerebral edema, and a shoulder fracture. The medical team decided that the Turkish driver would remain in the local hospital for the time being. Co-driver Aras Dincer was not injured.