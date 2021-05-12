UEFA Champions League final to be held in Porto

Turkey lost the match due to concerns about the pandemic

The UEFA Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place on May 29 between Chelsea and Manchester City, will be hosted in Portugal specifically in Porto, according to reports.

The final was originally scheduled to take place in Turkey, but the country is on the Covid-19 “red list”.

After deliberations football authorities decided to host the final in Porto, as Portugal was placed on the “green list” of countries with a low risk of coronavirus infection.

Lisbon was also among the cities being considered, however, UEFA decided to opt for Porto as a more safe location. Final arrangements remain for the details from the two British teams. The tickets that each team is entitled to are 4,500-6,000.

Official announcements are expected by tomorrow Thursday.

