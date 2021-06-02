USA: Rifles as a prize in draw to persuade people to get vaccinated!

Also, 2 scholarships are offered for university studies, 2 trucks, 25 two-day trips to national parks of the state, while the lucky person will win one million dollars

In New York, they give french fries and hamburgers as a gift to vaccinated people, as an “incentive” to increase the number of vaccines against Covid. In fact, Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on television to try out the offer to advertise the entire campaign.

In West Virginia, however, vaccine advertising has risen sharply. Governor Jim Justice has announced a big prize draw for those who get vaccinated, which includes 5 improved shotguns and 5 hunting rifles as well as 5 lifelong hunting licenses!

These gifts are ideal for the state that is famous for hunting, with many residents intensely engaged in it. In addition, 2 scholarships are offered for university studies, 2 trucks, 25 two-day trips to national parks of the state, while the lucky person will win one million dollars.

The reason for these rich gifts is the still low turnout of West Virginia citizens for vaccination, with only 51.1% of the population having taken at least one dose.

See Also:

Blinken-Christodoulides: Focus on stability in the Eastern Mediterranean