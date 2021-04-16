Why are cats scared of cucumbers? (funny video)

If you’ve spent any time on the internet in the last five years, you’ve probably seen them: The hilarious viral videos of cats losing their adorable little minds when confronted with a cucumber. They started making the rounds way back in 2015, but a new one turns up every now and then to the delight of cat lovers everywhere.

Here’s what causes this over-the-top reaction in cats—and why you should never intentionally scare your furry friends:

Most animals have evolved to possess a healthy fear of the unknown, but cats are naturally cautious and reactive creatures. Unlike dogs, which are pack animals, cats are lone hunters and lone eaters. This could explain why they tend to be more on-guard than other types of pets.

Now, this doesn’t mean cats should be constantly nervous and it certainly doesn’t mean they’re anti-social. Healthy domesticated cats can be quite social and, as we all know, good owners should do everything in their power to make sure their home is a relaxed, safe environment for their furry friend.

If you notice your cat is extremely skittish, a vet visit is in order. A professional may be able to pinpoint the cause of the anxiety and come up with a treatment plan on a case-by-case basis.

