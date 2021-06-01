YouTuber star Jake Paul to face former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

Millionnaire YouTuber star Jake Paul is set to face his next opponent in the ring in former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, as the two have agreed on a deal for a boxing match, according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.
Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win against Ben Askren, another former UFC fighter. The fight was significantly one-sided, with Paul heavily out-striking the former Bellator champ. Woodley is well-aware of that fact, having been in Askren’s corner for the fight.
The fight will likely be the first in Paul’s new deal with Showtime Boxing, which signed Paul to a multi-fight deal earlier this month.
source yahoo.com
feature image courtesy of UFC – Ultimate Fighting Championship YouTube channel