10 new four & five-star hotels set to open in Athens!

Athens has turned into one of the most desired places to invest in property in Greece

A total of 10 four and five-star hotels are set to open in 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

The demand for luxurious hotels has increased and investors have rushed to cover it as Greece and its capital Athens, evolve into a very attractive tourism destination.

This activity has helped the construction sector of the economy as well in this difficult post-crisis era.

Interestingly, property market officials are not concerned about oversupply phenomena, as was the case some 10-15 years ago, as Athens has great scope for growth.

Read more HERE