14 reasons why semen is the healthiest substance ever! (warning! 18+ only)

Semen is the fluid or casing that holds sperm. Sperm is a cell that floats around in the fluid and reaches the egg to impregnate the female. Semen is quite nutritious and has a bunch of interesting properties. Semen needs to have all of the ingredients to transport sperm to the egg safely. It needs nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories in order for the female not to attack the sperm.

WARNING: This piece is rated X, so make sure you’re over 18 and aren’t in the middle of eating.

1) Semen is an Anti-Depressant

In a survey of 293 college women at SUNY Albany about intercourse with and without condoms, it was found that those who didn’t use condoms had lower levels of depression and better moods.

This is surprising because risky sex (ie without condoms) is usually associated with negative self-esteem and depressed mood.

Among women who “always” or “usually” used condoms, about 20 percent reported suicidal thoughts, but among those who used condoms only “sometimes,” the figure was much lower, 7 percent, and among women who “never” used condoms, only 5 percent reported suicidal thoughts (R, R2).

Semen contains many ingredients that could be responsible for this effect.

Probably the most significant one is Nerve Growth Factor, which has potent antidepressant and cognitive enhancing effects.

Semen also includes mood enhancers such as oxytocin, progesterone, endorphins, prolactin, TRH, and serotonin.

2) Semen is an Anti-Anxiety

Semen includes anti-anxiety hormones such as oxytocin and progesterone. It also has serotonin.

Few people realize that a strong driving force of anxiety comes from oxidative stress (R), which is why it often goes along with brain fog and fatigue issues.

Semen contains a lot of antioxidants to combat oxidative stress.



3) Semen Contains Antioxidants and Combats Oxidative Stress

Semen contains a number of antioxidants such as Melatonin (R), SOD(R), Catalase (R), GPx (R), Glutathione (R), Vitamin C (R), Vitamin E (R), Pyruvate (R) and Carnitine (R).

It also includes hormones/peptides that are antioxidants such as NGF, Oxytocin (R) and Progesterone (R).

Semen contains uric acid, which is also an antioxidant, but I don’t know if it’s in a meaningful concentration to be medically useful.

4) Semen is an Anti-Inflammatory



Semen contains anti-inflammatories/immunosuppressants so that it’s not attacked when it enters the woman.

Nerve Growth Factor, oxytocin, progesterone, testosterone and cortisol, and certain prostaglandins (R) are anti-inflammatories. TGF-beta in semen also helps create tolerance to proteins.

5) Semen Contains A Lot of Healthy Hormones

Semen has many good hormones that people are often low in:

• Oxytocin (R) – has anti-anxiety properties and helps with wound healing.

• Progesterone (R) – has anti-anxiety properties.

• Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) (R)

• Luteinizing hormone (LH) (R)

• Testosterone (R) -women can have too low or too high testosterone.

• TRH – an anti-inflammatory and mood enhancer.

• Cortisol (R) – which can reduce inflammation and can be good in pulses.

• Estrone, Estrone Sulphate (R) – good if levels are too low.

• Estrogen (in bulls) (R) – good if levels are too low.

6) Semen May Help Prevent Cancer

Studies suggest that semen might reduce breast cancer by “not less than 50 percent.”

This effect is attributed to various proteins, selenium, and TGF-beta in semen (R).

read more at selfhacked.com