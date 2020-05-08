About 50% Greeks are against open borders to all tourists, nationwide survey shows

One in two Greeks does not want to open the borders to all tourists and prefer visitors from countries with low rates of confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a nationwide survey conducted by the Marketing Laboratory MARLAB of the University of Macedonia.

The findings of the survey, which took place between 23/04 and 28/04, 0n a sample of 1,073 people, showed the respondents desired strict checks at airports and borders and those entering the country to have special Covid-19 free certificates.

More specifically, Greeks polled appeared cautious about opening the borders to all tourists (disagrees 49.4%) while preferring:

a) to accept tourists from countries with low rates of confirmed cases of COVID-19 (31.9%),

b) authorities to carry out strict inspections at the country’s airports and land and sea borders (93.7%),

and c) to only permit tourists into the country who were carrying a special certificate for COVID-19 (74.2% ).

With regards to the domestic management of tourism-related issues, the overwhelming majority of Greeks (96.6%) believe that hotels should now follow strict hygiene rules, while 74.8% believe that the use of a mask should be mandatory on all public transport (aircraft, ships, trains and buses).

Only 14.5% of respondents agree to some extent that Greece should open its borders to all foreign tourists in the summer.

source tornosnews.gr

feature image by Michelle Maria from Pixabay