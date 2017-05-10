Acropolis among top 29 photographed sites on Instagram (photos)

Acropolis is among the most photographed sites in the world on instagram, as Buzzfeed reports.

Here is the complete list:

29. Sagrada Família, Barcelona



This unfinished Spanish church has been around since 1882 and part of it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Despite being riddled with cranes, it’s still proved to be very popular with tourists.

28. Giza Pyramids, Cairo



The Giza pyramid complex is home to the Great Pyramids and the Great Sphinx, and is situated in the Libyan Desert in Egypt. The sheer size and age of the constructions draw in people from all over the world

27. Acropolis of Athens, Athens



The Acropolis of Athens is most well-known for the Parthenon, which exists within it. The entire complex is full of the history of Greek civilisation and architecture, and is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

26. Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh



The Taj Mahal isn’t a church, as most people believe it is. It’s actually a mausoleum that was erected for the Mughal emperor’s favourite wife in the 1600s. The project was expensive, and was built with the help of around 20,000 people.

25. Rocky Mountains, Colorado



Otherwise known as the Rockies, the Rocky Mountains span over 4,800km from British Columbia to New Mexico. The mountains are surrounded by parks and forest but are a popular spot for snow activities, hiking, and fishing.

24. Angkor Wat, Angkor



Nestled in Cambodia, Angkor Wat is the largest religious complex in the world. It was originally built in the 12th century as a Hindu temple before transforming into a Buddhist one. The temple is so iconic that it’s actually even seen on the Cambodian flag.

23. Riviera Maya, Yucatán



Riviera Maya is a tourist destination in Mexico which contains some of their most popular spots, including Playa Del Carmen and Tulum. The area stretches along the north-east of Yucatán, near the Caribbean coastline

22. Atlantic City, New Jersey



Atlantic City is sometimes referred to as “Monopoly City” as it’s the place that inspired many of the US version’s place names. Beyond the game, Atlantic City is also known for its casinos, boardwalk, and beach

21. Charleston, South Carolina



Charleston is another popular American town. It’s the oldest city in South Carolina and is known for its cobblestone streets, art scene, and architecture. It was actually even voted the “Best City in the World” in 2016 by Travel + Leisure.

20. Empire State Building, New York



One of the most iconic attractions in New York is the Empire State Building. Rocking an impressive 102 stories, it’s currently the 34th-tallest skyscraper in the world.

19. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina



Myrtle Beach is a city in South Carolina, along the continuous stretch of Grand Strand Beach. It attracts tourists thanks to its climate and large number of family attractions.

18. Yosemite National Park, California



People who visit the Yosemite National Park most commonly spend their time in Yosemite Valley, which is only 18 square kilometres of the 750-acre park. The area is renowned for its granite cliffs, mountains, waterfalls, and lakes.

17. Colosseum, Rome



One of Rome’s most well recognised attractions is the Colosseum, which was constructed in 70-80AD. It was a large amphitheatre that had an estimated capacity of 50,000-80,000 people, and it’s situated in the centre of Rome, so it’s pretty hard to miss.

16. Burj Khalifa, Dubai



The Burj Khalifa is sometimes also referred to as Burj Dubai, and is the tallest building in the world. Sitting at just under 830m tall, the Burj Khalifa dominates everything else in Dubai’s skyline by a long shot.

15. Waikiki, Hawaii



Whilst Waikiki is known for Waikiki Beach, it’s not the only beach in the area. Five other beaches exist in Waikiki alongside a multitude of restaurants, bars, spas, and even a zoo.

14. Grand Canyon, Arizona



The Grand Canyon really lives up to its name, measuring at 446km long and 29km wide. The canyon dates back 5-6 million years, and the sheer beauty of it keeps tourists coming back.

13. Machu Picchu, Cusco



Machu Picchu is one of Peru’s most well-recognised attractions and was built in the 15th century. While the view is amazing, the trek to the site can be long depending on where you start.

12. Niagara Falls, Ontario



Niagara Falls border Canada and the US. The water drops off the cliff at a height of 50m, and the three waterfalls together have the highest water flow rate in the world.

11. Mardi Gras, Louisiana



New Orleans Mardi Gras is a two-week-long celebration with parades and parties focused on Bourbon Street. New Orleans is well known for Mardi Gras, hence why it placed at 11 on this list.

10. Oktoberfest, Bavaria



What Mardi Gras is to New Orleans, Oktoberfest is to Germany. Oktoberfest is pretty much a festival all about beer and fun, so really it’s no surprise that so many people flock all the way there for it.

9. Notre Dame, Paris



Notre Dame is one of the most recognisable churches in the world. The French Gothic-style building was erected in the 12th century and draws in both religious and non-religious tourists from around the globe.

8. Times Square, New York



The bustling Times Square might just well be the most recognisable part of New York. The busy intersection is full of entertainment, advertisements, and well… a whole lot of people.

7. Big Ben, Greater London



Many people know Big Ben as the nickname of London’s clock tower, but it actually started as the nickname of just the bell for the clock. Over time the name shifted to refer to the whole clock and tower, even though its official name is the “Elizabeth Tower”.

6. Las Vegas Strip, Nevada



The Las Vegas Strip is part of the South Las Vegas Boulevard which is full of hotels, casinos, and copies of different attractions around the world, like the Eiffel Tower. The Strip itself is about 6.8km long but manages to pack a whole lot into it.

5. Berlin Wall, Berlin



The Berlin Wall, which once stood to separate the East and West, has now been mostly torn down. Today, what little of the wall that’s left is covered in graffiti that people flock to take photos in front of.

4. South Beach, Florida



Sometimes referred to as SoBe, South Beach is (obviously) a beachside neighbourhood in Miami. South Beach is known for being a day and night party town, but the beach is nice enough to convince you to forgo the partying for a day or two.

3. Walt Disney World, Florida



Disney World is truly the place of dreams. The Florida complex exists on over 27,000 acres of land, with more than 30 on-site hotels, six entertainment parks, multiple golf courses, and even a camping ground.

2. Eiffel Tower, Paris



Paris is definitely a go-to destination for most people you ask, and it’s usually for one thing: the Eiffel Tower. The big, bright beacon is hard to miss at 324-metres tall, so it’s no real shock that it’s so high on this list.

1. Disneyland, California



Is it really any surprise that Disneyland ranked first? It’s every child and adult’s dream spot, and with over 14 million tags it takes its rightful spot as the most Instagrammed attraction in the world.

source: buzzfeed.com