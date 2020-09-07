Adviser to Erdogan: “We will sink the ‘Charles de Gaulle’ carrier”!

During an interview on TV, Casin verbally attacked not only Greece, but France also, and threatened that Turkey would “tear its liver” and sinking the aircraft carrier that arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean.
“Greece has not found natural gas and while it does not have an aircraft carrier, it is sending the French aircraft carrier here against Turkey. It attacks us riding another man’s horse. This horse will be shot and killed. This is the first. Secondly, Turkey, as our friend said a moment ago, is not a state without a voice. Our dear President stated that we neither claim someone else’s rights nor let them claim our own. If there is anyone out there who violates our rights, the Turkish nation will tear their liver. There is a very large army, the eighth army in the world. The third in NATO. Who dares to play tough with us in the Aegean and the Mediterranean?” Casin said, reminding Greece of the Asia Minor Catastrophe of 1922.
Erdogan’s adviser was unstoppable saying that he is ready to shoot the head of a Greek pilot who will fall into his hands. “Look, I am a professor in the Armed Forces. And if there is a Greek pilot who may hit us, I will shoot this pilot in the middle of his forehead”, concluded the man who advises as an “expert” the Turkish President on defense and foreign policy issues.
Coronavirus Greece: 156 new cases – 101 in Athens
Greece to further shield the Aegean with new frigates & Rafale fighter jets
Erdogan’s government partner: “Those who violate our continental shelf will pay a heavy price
He continued: “All this in combination with the defense cooperation that will be signed by Mitsotakis and Macron, are evidence and presumptions for new aspirations in the region. It must become known that the aspirations of Greece on our shores are an obvious language of war. Those who violate, deny or occupy our continental shelf, our waters or any feature of our sovereignty, both in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean, will pay a heavy price for their historical mistakes”.
Bahceli too did not hesitate to make reference to the events of the 1920s: 1920. It is necessary for other EU member states, such as Germany, to prevent and correct France’s aggressive policies. The EU is divided and cannot pursue a common policy. In addition, France and Greece have turned against us, under the umbrella of NATO. In this way, neither NATO nor the establishment of a peace environment can continue. The Turkish nation is fighting for the independence of the ‘Blue Homeland'”.