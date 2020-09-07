Adviser to Erdogan: “We will sink the ‘Charles de Gaulle’ carrier”!

Prof. Mesut Hakki Casin, adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy, who had recently called the Greeks “dwarfs” and Greece “a country that starves to death”, made new inflammatory statements.

During an interview on TV, Casin verbally attacked not only Greece, but France also, and threatened that Turkey would “tear its liver” and sinking the aircraft carrier that arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Greece has not found natural gas and while it does not have an aircraft carrier, it is sending the French aircraft carrier here against Turkey. It attacks us riding another man’s horse. This horse will be shot and killed. This is the first. Secondly, Turkey, as our friend said a moment ago, is not a state without a voice. Our dear President stated that we neither claim someone else’s rights nor let them claim our own. If there is anyone out there who violates our rights, the Turkish nation will tear their liver. There is a very large army, the eighth army in the world. The third in NATO. Who dares to play tough with us in the Aegean and the Mediterranean?” Casin said, reminding Greece of the Asia Minor Catastrophe of 1922.

