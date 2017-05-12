After Brexit Brits want out of Eurovision

It seems when the floodgates open they open wide. The British public is not done attempting to disconnect the country from European institutions it has been a longstanding membership of, according to the results of a new YouGov survey.

With the Eurovision Song Contest taking part this Saturday in Kiev, YouGov finds that should the public be given a vote on the UK’s membership the outcome would be the same as it was at the European Union Referendum. Excluding don’t knows (7%) and those who would not vote (admittedly high at 44%) the results show that the British public would vote to leave the Eurovision Song Contest by 56% to 44%.