Air China cancels all flights to and from Greece due to coronavirus

The cancellations will be for the flights between 2 and 18 March, as well as 25 March

Air China has decided to cancel all flights to and from Greece between 2 and 18 March, as well as 25 March.

Following numerous cancellations by travellers due to a rise in the cases of coronavirus, the company decided to suspend flights from Beijing to Athens and vice versa, putting the wellbeing and safety of its customers first, as it said.

In addition, due to changes in domestic flights in China, the company is modifying the routes connecting the country with foreign destinations.