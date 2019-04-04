Amsterdam opens 5D Porn Cinema with water jets, air cannons & bouncing chairs! (video-photos)

The theatre in Red Light District only has one screen, and can seat 18 paying customers in a single viewing. It aims to please all five of the senses via a series of in-built contraptions. These include a 3D enabled screen, motion seats, air jets and water cannons that all move or fire in time with the action.
It’s technically 4DX but 4DX is trademarked by Korean CJ group.
In an interview with Dutch Review, owner Natalie said:
Have you been to an amusement park? it’s kind of like that, we are really satisfied with it.
Read more HERE