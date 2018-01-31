Anarchist group “Rouvikonas” warns “blood could be spilled” at pro-Macedonia rally in Athens

Anarchist group “Rouvikonas” warned that there could be “blood spilled” on February 4th at the rally for Macedonia in Athens.

In particular, one of the founders of the group, George Kalaitzidis, posted on his personal Facebook page, raising serious concerns: “On February 4, blood could be spilled. Some will be holding “mops” and some others knives. Others believe that “it will be their day” and some others want “to spend the day without losses”. We will see. With a lot of noise and probably a great cost to everyone”.



Opposition party New Democracy Vice President Adonis Georgiadis said it was an attempt to intimidate the public and make prevent it from taking part in the rally.

With a post on Twitter, Mr Georgiadis stresses that “intimidation will not bear fruit and it is the responsibility of the government to secure our right to protest. If the hooded anarchists of Exarchia come to block us by force Mr Tsipras will be responsible”.