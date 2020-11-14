Ancient Greek bust unearthed in Athens (photos)

A relatively well-preserved ancient Greek statue bust of a bearded man was unearthed during works in the Athens municipality.

News of the discovery was shared on Twitter by an enthused Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, who wrote on Facebook: “It was just found only a metre and a half below the ground, during the infrastructure upgrade works on Aiolou Street, on Agia Irini Square. It is already under the responsibility of the Ephorate of Antiquities. Unique Athens! Pride and admiration “. The archaeological find has been handed over to the Ephorate of Antiquities.

The revelation of the find was also commented on by the Minister of Development, Adonis Georgiadis, with a message on Twitter: “Exquisite! Immortal Greek land!”

